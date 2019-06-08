Lacrosse player at SW Miami-Dade high school fighting 1-year athletics suspension

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lacrosse player at a Southwest Miami-Dade high school is taking legal steps to fight a one-year suspension from all athletics.

Luther Johnson V, who will be a senior at Christopher Columbus High School come August, said the suspension puts his Ivy League future in jeopardy.

The student athlete sports a 4.0 GPA.

“He’s an excellent student,” said a supporter of the teen during a news conference held Saturday. “I think I need to repeat that. He’s an excellent student.”

The teen, who also goes by LVJ, was suspended twice for two hits that referees calls “unsportsmanlike.”

“What I saw in the play was an aggressive play, but I didn’t see anything that warranted the sanctions that were levied against him,” said Ruben Roberts with the NAACP.

Johnson was first suspended five weeks for a hit caught on video during a match with the team from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

On his first day back from that suspension, he was again ejected for a play against Belen Jesuit Prep.

“He doesn’t deserve this punishment,” said a fellow student.

Now LVJ has been barred from all athletics for an entire year: his senior season. He said this is a critical time for scholarships and college prospects.

His family said he has never been disciplined before, on or off the field.

They have hired attorney Rawsi Williams because, they said, the punishment goes way too far.

“This is a physical contact sport. A physical contact sport, guess what will happen: physical contact,” said Williams.

Johnson said he’s sorry for the hits, but he has been a model student athlete his entire Columbus career. Now he hopes the Florida High School Athletic Association reconsiders the year-long suspension.

“All we are saying here is that when we have situations where other students who are playing do not receive the same treatment or penalty as another kid on the field where it’s the same play, or much more severe play,” said Williams. “We want answers for that.”

On Monday, officials will determine whether or not they will uphold his suspension.

