(CNN) — Konstantin Koltsov, a former professional ice hockey player from Belarus and the partner of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “apparent suicide” at the age of 42, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Forward Koltsov represented Belarus at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010 and also spent three seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006.

He was working as a coach for Salavat Yulaev, with whom he spent some of his playing career and won the team’s first Russian championship title in 2008.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told CNN.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Salavat Yulaev said, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever written himself in the history of our club.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pittsburgh Penguins offered “their deepest condolences to the family and friends” of Koltsov, who played 144 games for the NHL franchise.

Koltsov regularly traveled to tennis tournaments around the world with Sabalenka, who won her second grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year.

In an Instagram post in 2022, Sabalenka described her partner as “the best man in the world” and said that he “make[s] me happy every day.” According to People, the pair have been linked together since June 2021.

The world No. 2 lost in the fourth round of Indian Wells in California last week and is due to compete in the upcoming Miami Open later this week.

CNN has contacted Sabalenka’s representative for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.