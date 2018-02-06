Knicks’ Porzingis leaves game with left knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks’ game against Milwaukee in the second quarter Tuesday night with a left knee injury.

Porzingis dunked with 8:46 left in the half and landed awkwardly, crashing to the court and holding his left knee. He was eventually helped up and taken to the locker room.

The Knicks said Porzingis was undergoing further evaluation and would not return to the game.

Porzingis had scored 10 points before he was hurt.

