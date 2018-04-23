Klopp urges Liverpool fans to uphold image, respect Roma

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Juergen Klopp is urging Liverpool fans to uphold the club’s global image by respecting the Roma players when they arrive in their team bus for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool supporters pelted Manchester City’s bus with cans, bottles and flares as it weaved down the narrow streets outside Anfield before the first leg in the quarterfinals. UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool, and Klopp said at the time he was “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by the behavior.

Klopp is warning against a repeat of those ugly pre-match scenes when Roma arrives, saying Liverpool is “known for fantastic atmospheres all over the world so we don’t need to throw whatever at the bus. Please show the respect they deserve.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.