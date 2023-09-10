CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the South Florida community teamed up to give young athletes the tools they need to succeed.

The Kiwanis of Little Havana and the Miami Marlins Foundation got some help from local organizations and leaders to collect and distribute school supplies.

More than 600 baseball and softball players picked up their supplies at Franjo Park in Cutler Bay, Saturday.

Billy the Marlin was on hand to greet the children.

