MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a special celebration at the ballpark for young cancer survivors and their families in Miami.

Dozens of children who were treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and their families came to loanDepot Park on Sunday to watch the Marlins play against the Oakland Athletics.

The hospital and the Marlins teamed up to give the families a stress-free day on National Cancer Survivor Day.

Attendees were treated to fun, food and beverages.

“It is a day to celebrate all the survivors or patients and their families who went through the treatments for cancer — chemotherapy, radiation, surgery — so it’s one day to celebrate outside the setting of the hospital,” said Ziad Khatib, director of hematology-oncology at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The families enjoyed seeing the Marlins beat the A’s 7-5. They also got to meet Billy the Marlin as they watched the team play.

