Khedira out for Germany vs. France

EVIANS-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has been ruled out of Thursday’s European Championship semifinal against France, while Bastian Schweinsteiger is struggling to be fit for the clash in Marseille.

Striker Mario Gomez was already ruled out with a muscle tear in his right thigh sustained during Germany’s quarterfinal win over Italy, while defender Mats Hummels is suspended.

Germany coach Joachim Loew says, “We’ll have to find solutions.”

Khedira has a left groin injury. “We’ll do everything possible so that he’s available for a possible final,” Loew said.

Schweinsteiger, whose season was disrupted by two serious right knee injuries, took a knock to the same knee in Saturday’s game against Italy and strained a ligament.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl or Liverpool’s Emre Can could step in if the 31-year-old Schweinsteiger doesn’t make it.

