Kendrick Norton released from hospital amid recovery from crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton has been released from the hospital two weeks after a crash on the Dolphin Expressway caused his left arm to be amputated.

7News cameras captured the 22-year-old walking out of the Clark Diagnostic Treatment Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday afternoon

Officials said the defensive tackle was behind the wheel of a black 2017 Ford F-250 when he crashed into a concrete barrier wall along the westbound lanes near the Palmetto Expressway, July 4.

Norton said he looks forward with being fitted with a prosthetic arm and moving on with his life.

A spokesperson with the Dolphins said the team is covering all medical expenses for Norton’s career-altering injuries.

