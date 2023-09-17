MIAMI (AP) — Kejon Owens ran for three second-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard TD that gave Florida International the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Hezekiah Masses returned an interception for a touchdown and the Panthers beat North Texas 46-39 Saturday night.

Owens finished with 10 carries for a career-high 101 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 89 yards rushing and a score on 18 attempts for FIU (2-1). Keyone Jenkins was 20-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Stone Earle went 10-of-20 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 67 yards rushing on seven carries, before being replaced by Chandler Rogers to open the second half. Rogers completed 11 of 15 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 23-yard run that gave UNT (0-2) a 39-38 lead with 10:03 left.

On the next play from scrimmage, Jenkins hit Jalen Bracey for a 27-yard gain to midfield and later, on fourth-and-2, hooked up with Dean Patterson for a 35-yarder that led to Owens’ winning touchdown and Jenkins ran in the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring less than 3 minutes later.

Rogers hit Blair Conwright for a 28-yard gain and then connected with Roderic Burns for another 20 yards to set up a first-and-10 at the FIU 14. After three short runs, on fourth-and-5, Rogers’ pass intended for Trey Cleveland fell incomplete, the Panthers took possession at their own 9 with 4:14 to go and killed the clock.

