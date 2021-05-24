Kayvon Webster and personal chef bring Caribbean American food truck Vybe305 to North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One former NFL player is using his knowledge in nutrition to fuel others in the South Florida community.

Super Bowl champion Kayvon Webster wants everyone to catch a vibe from his new food truck Vybe305 which’s serving up delicious dishes.

“Food is essential,” he said. “Everybody loves to eat.”

Tired of not getting the cuisine he desired while playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Webster joined forces with his personal chef Terry for the west coast to catch a vibe.

“The experience has been crazy,” said Terry, head chef of Vybe305. “The past three years that me and Kayvon have been doing this, we went through a lot of struggles, a lot of ups and downs with Vybe305. We’re planning on just expanding everywhere. We’re not stopping.”

Terry is also from Miami.

After making the cross-country trip from the 213 to the 305, South Floridians caught the food truck’s vibe.

The COVID-19 pandemic only helped their business.

“The pandemic was really great to us,” said Webster. “I had my truck at the house in Miami Gardens. The traffic was too crazy. Me and my partners, we decided we needed to move from the area and it brought us to North Miami.”

Webster and Terry have now found a permanent location on the corner of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 167th Street.

The location is also the new home of the Vybe305 lounge that is set to open later this year.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to get this far with the truck and having the building, the lounge itself,” said Webster.

Offering an assortment of Caribbean American cuisine, the culinary cornerback and his chef have one of the most creative menus you’ll see for a food truck.

“Our fan favorite is our salmon,” said Webster. “You could either get a salmon jerk pasta, a salmon scampi, but we also specialize in our wings. We have Vybe wings, it’s sweet and spicy.”

Although football is still on the table for Webster, right now the free agent is bringing what he learned from the gridiron to the kitchen.

“The head chef, the cashier, everything goes hand in hand,” said Webster. “You can’t do one without the other and that’s what we teach around here. Thats’ what I learned in football, teamwork makes the dream work and that’s what we preach around here at Vybe305.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Vybe305

486 NE 167th St.

Miami, FL 33162

443-892-3305

https://www.instagram.com/vybe305/?hl=en

