(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not face charges in an alleged assault case, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Statesman that his office is not accepting the case after speaking to multiple witnesses. Worthy was released from custody on Saturday.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” an email from Dick’s office said to the Statesman. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”

CNN has attempted to reach out to Dick’s office for comment.

Worthy was arrested Friday on a domestic violence charge, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Worthy, 21, was arrested in Georgetown, Texas, and charged with an “assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation,” according to online jail records.

No details of the arrest were posted on the website. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Worthy’s attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, told CNN in a statement earlier Saturday that they were aware of the allegations against their client and maintain his innocence.

“We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence,” the statement reads.

In statements to CNN on Saturday, the Chiefs said they are “aware and gathering information” while the NFL wrote, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club.”

Kansas City drafted Worthy out of the University of Texas in Austin in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Parts of Austin, Texas, is in Williamson County.

In his rookie season, Worthy led Kansas City’s wide receivers in catches (59), receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (six). He also had 20 carries for 104 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

In the Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Worthy caught 8 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.