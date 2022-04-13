(WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins Youth Program helped make some local athletes very happy.

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation, in partnership with the NFL Foundation, and surprised a number of young football and flag football players with Dolphins gear, cleats and footballs.

In total, around $3,500 worth of football equipment was donated.

“The Junior Dolphins and DCFCU [Dade County Federal Credit Union] are aligned in its efforts toward providing our next generation with the tools and resources they need to impact the youth of South Florida and set them up for success,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton.

The Junior Dolphins program has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student-athletes throughout South Florida working to transform lives and grow participation of boys and girls football teams.

“This means a lot to the girls and the whole community. I’m speechless,” said North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football Head Coach Louis Presume.

Click here to learn more about Junior Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.