MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit and a former Major League Baseball player teamed up for a big fundraiser in Miramar.

Joshua’s Heart Foundation and former Boston Red Sox MVP Mo Vaughn started the Big Give initiative in an effort to recognize the importance of self-confidence for individuals of all sizes.

The initiative aims to make a difference in the lives of people who often face challenges finding clothing that fits their needs.

Sunday’s fundraiser, held at the Miramar Cultural Center and Arts Park, also raised money for the foundation’s mission to fight hunger and poverty.

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell was on hand to take part in a panel discussion at the event.

