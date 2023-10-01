ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Buffalo Bills brought Miami’s unbeaten start to an emphatic end, beating the division rival Dolphins 48-20 on Sunday.

A week after Miami had one of the most impressive offensive performances in NFL history in a 70-20 win over Denver, Buffalo (3-1) showed the Dolphins (3-1) a thing or two about efficient offense while taking over first place in the AFC East.

Stefon Diggs caught three touchdowns and finished with six receptions for 120 yards. Allen went 21 of 25 for 320 yards and had his 10th game with four passing TDs.

Miami moved the ball reasonably well, finishing with 393 yards of offense, but the Bills forced two turnovers and sacked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times.

The Bills suffered one major setback when cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off in the third quarter with what the team said was an Achilles tendon injury. White pulled up while covering Tyreek Hill and was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Buffalo (3-1) never trailed and finished with 414 yards of offense, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions. The three-time AFC East champion Bills have won three straight since a season-opening loss at the New York Jets.

The Dolphins (3-1) squandered chances to open a season with four wins for the first time since 1995 and to take a two-game lead over Buffalo in the division.

