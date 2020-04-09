Jose Mourinho accepts training in a public park was wrong

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and a number of his star players have been pictured flouting social distancing regulations by training in a local north London park. Credit: Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

(CNN) — Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has acknowledged he breached UK government guidelines after he and a number of his star players were pictured flouting social distancing regulations by training in a north London park.

Pictures appeared on social media on Tuesday of Mourinho holding a makeshift training session for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running together, breaching the two-meter distancing rule.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said in a statement to CNN Sport on Wednesday.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Tottenham has since reminded players of their responsibility during the lockdown period.

“All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message,” read a statement from the English Premier League club.

The UK is struggling to cope with the ever-increasing coronavirus crisis. There are at least 55,242 confirmed cases and at least 6,159 deaths, according to the latest figures.

The UK government has urged people to stay at home and to only leave the house if necessary.

People are permitted to exercise in local parks once a day, but only with a member of their own household.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was critical of the club for appearing to flout government guidelines and called for both players and staff to act as role models.

“My concern is people, particularly children, who may support Spurs or may follow football, may watch these images, pick up a paper or watch the internet, and think if it’s okay for them, why isn’t it okay for me?” he told the television show “BBC Breakfast” on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it is necessary to be training in close proximity with another player who may be carrying the virus.

“What you’re doing is inadvertently, unintentionally, potentially spreading the virus. You shouldn’t be doing that.”

Videos of players taking virtual gym classes have recently appeared on Tottenham’s social media accounts with the club urging followers to #StayAtHome.

Last month, Mourinho had been helping out at a local food bank amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tottenham has also recently been criticized for their decision to furlough some non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those employees affected will receive 80% of their salary through a financial rescue scheme introduced by the government.

The club’s chairman Daniel Levy is now being urged to reverse his decision, as Liverpool has already done.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.