MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Jorge Soler opted out of the final year of his contract with the Miami Marlins on Friday to become a free agent, giving up a $13 million salary for 2024.

The 31-year-old Cuban agreed before the 2022 season to a three-year contract guaranteeing $36 million.

Soler hit .269 with 36 homers and 75 RBIs this year, becoming a first-time All-Star. This was his best season since he had an American League-high 48 homers and 117 RBIs for Kansas City in 2019.

A 10-year big league veteran, Soler has a .243 career average, 170 homers and 452 RBIs with the Chicago White Sox (2014-16), Kansas City (2017-21), Atlanta (2021) and Miami.

His Marlins deal included salaries of $12 million for 2022 and $15 million for 2023 and an option that escalated from $9 million to $13 million based on plate appearances this year.

