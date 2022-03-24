MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Jorge Masvidal was arrested after, police said, he threw some punches outside the octagon in South Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the 37-year-old and UFC rival Colby Covington got into an argument outside Papi Steak Restaurant on First Street, Monday night.

The argument started when Masvidal confronted Covington over some comments he allegedly made about Masvidal’s children.

The two men, who reportedly used to be friends, fought on March 5 in UFC 272, where Covington came out victorious.

Miami Beach Police detectives took Masvidal into custody on Wednesday.

He faces charges of aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.