COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Jonnu Smith, the newly signed tight end for the Miami Dolphins and former star at the Florida International University, is not only gearing up for his season debut with the team but also dedicating his off-season to teaching young talent South Florida.

Smith’s involvement with a local flag football team has added an exciting chapter to his professional journey, blending his passion for the game with community engagement. In an interview with 7News, Smith shared his insights into his life off the field.

“Probably the most purest act I can do, man,” said Smith. “To come out here with these kids, you know, they make me appreciate life a lot. Coaching these boys has been truly a highlight of my off-season.”

Smith is determined to provide a meaningful learning experience for his young players.

“I can’t short change these kids, man,” said Smith. “They come out here, they work hard every single practice and we’re dialed in, locked in. You would never think that 7-year-olds would know this much about football.”

His commitment to sharing his experience and knowledge with children, including his two sons, MJ and Jaylen, shows his dedication not just to the sport but to his community. The transition to playing for the Miami Dolphins offers Smith a chance to be closer to his family and immerse himself in the local sports scene year-round.

“It’s a blessing man, it’s a blessing,” responded Smith. I just gotta thank the Lord for granting me this opportunity, for giving me the chance to be with my family all year-round and to represent the city of Miami. I’m a Dolphin, man, you know. It’s a great feeling and I can’t wait to get the season going.”

His ability to connect with the children on their level helps him engage and motivate them effectively.

“Three minutes later, they’re talking about Fortnite, they talking about Roblox or Tiktok, you know what I mean?” expressed Smith. “So, I try to implement their verbiage and something that they can relate to so they can be able to lock in and execute.”

As Smith prepares for the upcoming NFL season with the Dolphins, his enthusiasm for football and community is evident. Coaching in the Cooper City Optimists flag football organization, one of the top-rated programs in the state, Smith is not only contributing to the development of future athletes but also exploring the potential for a life after his NFL career.

“I never thought I’d go into coaching after as much football as I played, but I might have a future here,” said Smith.

Miami Dolphins fans are eagerly awaiting what Smith will bring to the team on the field, but his impact off the field is already making waves.

