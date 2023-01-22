SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Denver Jones’ 27 points helped Florida International defeat UTSA 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jones had five rebounds for the Panthers (9-11, 3-6 Conference USA). Petar Krivokapic added 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Dashon Gittens recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jacob Germany led the Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from DJ Richards. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had 12 points. The Roadrunners prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

