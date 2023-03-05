FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Corentin Jean scored a first-half goal and Drake Callender made it stand up as Inter Miami blanked the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

Inter Miami (2-0-0) earned its first home win over Philadelphia (1-1-0) after entering play with an 0-2-1 record against the Union.

Jean put Inter Miami ahead for good with his goal in the 32nd minute. Rodolfo Pizarro had an assist on the score.

Robert Taylor scored on a right-footed volley from just outside the penalty area in the 77th minute, beating three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake just seconds after the Finland international entered the match in his season debut.

Inter Miami outshot Philadelphia 11-10, but the Union had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. Philadelphia had scored three goals in three straight games dating to last season. Inter Miami, which has opened with back-to-back shutout wins at home, had yielded at least one goal in 10 straight home matches entering the season.

Inter Miami held the Union’s Daniel Gazdag in check. Gazdag had two goals and two assists in Philadelphia’s 4-1 season-opening win over Columbus. Gazdag was the first player to account for four goals in a season opener since Brian Ching and Dwayne De Rosario both did it in 2006.

Callender saved all eight shots he faced for Miami. Blake saved four of the six shots he faced for the Union.

Miami plays at home on Thursday against the New England Revolution, while the Union will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

