A great moment for the kids as the 19th year of The Jason Taylor Foundation helped 60 deserving middle schoolers go back to school shopping.

Jaelen Phillips was on hand to help shop as well as same with Emmanuel Ogbah Raheem Moestert and 7News’ Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

It was a memorable event for all and a great cause.

