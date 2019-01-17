James Harden has 58 points in Rockets’ OT loss to Nets

HOUSTON (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Brooklyn Nets spoiled James Harden’s 58-point night with a 145-142 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Harden had his second straight season high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Monday night, but was only 5 of 19 from 3-point range. The Rockets shot an NBA-record 70 3s, making just 23.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He was 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Dinwiddie forced overtime, making three 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of regulation. In the extra period, he hit the go-ahead basket with 28 seconds left.

Houston had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Gerald Green’s shot clanged off the rim. After Houston blew an 11-point lead, Harden’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim to send it to overtime.

The Rockets broke their own record for 3-point attempts after shooting 61 against New Orleans on Dec. 16, 2016. Houston also holds the record for most 3-pointers made after hitting 26 in a win over Washington this season. Green, who did not attempt a 2-point basket, made 5 of 15.

