James Blake hired as tournament director of Miami Open

MIAMI (AP) — Former top-five player James Blake has been hired as tournament director of the Miami Open.

In the newly created position, Blake will focus on player relations, the media and improving the event, the tournament said in a news release Thursday.

Blake, who lives in San Diego, had a 14-year professional career and won 10 ATP singles titles. He’s an analyst for the Tennis Channel and CNN, and president of the USTA Foundation.

The tournament plans to move from its longtime home on Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium in 2019.

