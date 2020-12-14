Jack Brewer donates Christmas gifts to students at Pine Ridge Education Center in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Pine Ridge Education Center in Fort Lauderdale are receiving some much-needed holiday cheer and help ahead of Christmas thanks to a former NFL player.

Former NFL safety Jack Brewer, along with his foundation, handed out presents to underprivileged students at the school on Monday morning.

“These are the things that really matter,” said Brewer. “You can catch touchdowns and all of that, all those things come and go but serving your brothers and sisters, to me, this is much better than winning a playoff game or going out and having a victory on a Sunday. This is really winning, you know, to be able to help these kids, put smiles on their faces.”

Brewer wanted to make sure every student at the school had a special Christmas.

“In times like this, you know, uncertain especially with a parent like me who has been out of a job because of the COVID pandemic, it’s grateful and we’re blessed that we’re able to actually get Christmas this year,” said parent Mathew Dello-Sritto.

Joined by the school’s principal Dr. Henry Brown and other faculty members, Brewer personally handed out 60 wrapped presents in a backpack.

They were handed to each child and their family at a drive-thru distribution in front of the school.

“It’s said a lot for him to step in and say, ‘Hey, give them a Christmas wishlist and whatever they put on there, we’ll go out and we will purchase it.’ Parents and the children are really excited about it,” said Dr. Brown.

“It’s about showing that love and maybe someone will watch what’s going on at their homes right now and understand the importance of the holidays and the importance of giving back to their community,” said Brewer.

