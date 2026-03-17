MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Italian and Venezuelan teams faced off in the World Baseball Classic semifinal, fans for both countries shared their passion for the sport as they cheered their fellow countrymen on at loanDepot Park, Monday night.

Ahead of the showdown to determine who will face the U.S. in the championship game, Venezuela hoped to power through with their explosive offense while the undefeated Italians looked to continue their Cinderella story, with both countries seeking their first appearance in the Classic’s title game.

Italian and Venezuelan fans were seen waving flags, playing drums all over loanDepot Park as they shared their pride for their countries.

“This is an amazing time, amazing experience. No place we’d rather be cheering on our boys. We’re here from Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn and we’re to party and let’s go,” said Tim Szczsny, an Italian fan.

“We love the underdog mentality, you know, really coming out partying for Italy here and we’re gonna go take it home right now. Let’s go,” said Nick Perillo, an Italian fan.

With a coveted championship berth on the line, fans could tell every player was leaving it all on the field to earn a well-deserved shot against the U.S. on Tuesday night.

“I mean, they’re playing with their heart. The guys that we put together, they’re showing their heart right now on the field ,” said Miguel Castellanos, a Venezuelan fan.

While many Italians came out to support their team, it was clear Monday’s matchup served as a home game for Venezuela, with the stadium trembling under the uproars of Venezuelan fans most notably during a 3-run seventh inning as they took their first lead of the game.

As the teams traded blows Monday night, the American team watched from a distance after they punched their championship ticket in a tough 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic, Sunday.

This marks the third consecutive championship appearance in the Classic for the U.S., something the American manager Mark DeRosa said his squad refuses to take for granted.

“Your heart’s got to be 100% in this because it grabs you quick and you could see the environment [Sunday] night. if you don’t want that moment, it’s gonna eat you up,” said DeRosa.

The United States will face Monday night’s winner in the World Baseball Classic championship at loanDepot Park on Tuesday night.

You can watch coverage for the game beginning at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.