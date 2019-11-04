It was a good weekend in South Florida sports

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you were paying attention to sports this weekend, you’d notice there was a lot of winning from South Florida teams.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes got their win against the Seminoles, Saturday.

Make that three straight. pic.twitter.com/87eA5CscVO — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 2, 2019

The final score was 27-10.

FIU Panthers

Florida International University Panthers defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs with a final score of 24-17.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers won against the Detroit Red Wings with a final score of 4-0.

UFC 244

Later that night, Miami-native Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz with a TKO at UFC 244.

It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins scored their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday.

The final score was 26-18.

Miami Heat

At night, the Miami Heat claimed victory in a record-breaking game against the Houston Rockets with a final score of 129-100.

The team scored 46 points in the first quarter, marking a franchise record.

It also marked the highest differential at the end of a first quarter in team history (46-14).

