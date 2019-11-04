It was a good weekend in South Florida sports

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you were paying attention to sports this weekend, you’d notice there was a lot of winning from South Florida teams.
Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes got their win against the Seminoles, Saturday.
The final score was 27-10.
FIU Panthers
Florida International University Panthers defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs with a final score of 24-17.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers won against the Detroit Red Wings with a final score of 4-0.
UFC 244
Later that night, Miami-native Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz with a TKO at UFC 244.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins scored their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday.
The final score was 26-18.
Miami Heat
At night, the Miami Heat claimed victory in a record-breaking game against the Houston Rockets with a final score of 129-100.
The team scored 46 points in the first quarter, marking a franchise record.
It also marked the highest differential at the end of a first quarter in team history (46-14).
