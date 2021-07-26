(WSVN) - Israel is fielding a baseball team at this year’s Olympic games. That team represents many firsts for the nation.

For the first time, Israel will play baseball in the Olympics and there’s a South Florida connection to the team.

Former Hurricane, Danny Valencia, spent nine seasons in the majors.

“The first time I’m actually playing with a team of guys who are, you know, Jewish,” Valencia said. “You know, playing the major league and in college in Miami, I was the minority. Here, it’s the majority of guys. It’s just a different feel.”

Valencia is part of the first team for Israel at the Summer games since 1976.

He grew up in Boca Raton.

Twenty of the 24 members on the team are Jewish Americans with Israeli citizenship.

“You wanna shock the world,” he said. “Obviously, everyone wants to win a gold medal, but I’m pretty certain that just coming out of here with a medal would be amazing.”

Valencia, along with four-time major league all-star Ian Kinsler, are the biggest names for Israel.

Also on the team is former Canes pitcher and utility player, Ben Wanger.

“We play the game hard and we represent Israel with our best and just make everybody proud, both Jews around the world and people in Israel,” he said.

Israeli Olympic teams are always reminded of the horror in the 1972 Munich games where 11 athletes were killed by terrorists.

“The Israeli Olympic Committee makes it a priority to address that, to remember them,” Valencia said. “When we went to Israel, we went and watched the documentary on it, met with spouses of some of the men that were killed there, so it’s definitely a part of who we are.”

Baseball is one of the rare sports where only six teams are competing for gold. The Israeli team likes their chances.

“We’re looking to surprise people,” Wanger said. “We’re definitely an underdog going into the tournament and I think we definitely have something to prove going into it but I think we’re prepared, ready to go and hoping to bring home a medal.”

If they win a medal, the team believes they can grow the game of baseball in Israel.

The Israelis will be tested right out of the gate on Thursday in the first game against South Korea followed by Team USA on Friday.

Both teams are considered heavy medal favorites.

