FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami’s rising star Benjamin Cremaschi has been making quite the impression both on and off the pitch, now he’s representing his country in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cremaschi, 18, has quickly become a standout player with Inter Miami.

“It’s honestly a dream,” said Cremaschi. “The first dream is playing in my hometown and in front of my family and friends.”

Born and raised in Key Biscayne, Cremaschi honed his skills through Inter Miami’s Academy and joined the senior team in 2022. Last year, he had the golden opportunity to play with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“They help a lot. They bring a lot to the team and they bring a lot to the young players so the young players can learn. So, it means a lot,” said Cremaschi.

Cremaschi is part of the U.S. national team that will compete for the gold medal in the summer games in Paris.

“The Olympics is one of the biggest sports events in the world–in every sport,” said Cremaschi. “So, the fact that I can go out there to represent my country–a country that I was born and raised in–means a lot and it’s something huge for me and my family.”

Cremaschi has other aspirations, including playing for the U.S. in major international competitions like Copa America and the 2026 World Cup. With Hard Rock Stadium set to host several matches, Cremaschi has his sights set on representing the U.S.

“Yeah, obviously my dream is to play in the World Cup and I think that’s the goal after the Olympics,” said Cremaschi.

Cremaschi is optimistic about the future for American players making an impact not only in Major League Soccer but also in some of the world’s top leagues.

“I mean, there’s more young players coming out of the U.S.A. playing in the MLS,” added Cremaschi. “We’re playing overseas and I think that’s important because that means we’re gonna be a more competitive nation in a couple of years. So, I’m happy about that. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.