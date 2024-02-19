FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami will start their season against Real Salt Lake. During the pre-season, Inter Miami only had one win, and now, the team plans to move forward after missing out on the playoffs last season.

The first full season with Lionel Messi is about to begin. Inter Miami know that they’ll have a target on their backs.

“Especially considering the footballers we have, they pose an additional challenge for our opponents when facing them,” said Inter Miami coach Tata Martino. “However, we have to consider the expectations according to the team we can field, in order to be fully prepared to face every challenge.”

Messi did have some health issues during the recent pre-season tour. He had a hamstring and slight hip injury, which limited his play in six of the seven friendlies.

During the Hong Kong game, Messi did not play.

Inter Miami expects Messi to be ready once the regular season starts.

“We know the season’s going to be long and it’s going to be really, there’s going to be challenges on the way but I think we’re not looking back at last season anymore, I think it’s more looking forward and being excited, and ready for this,” said Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor.

Inter Miami lost key players during the pre-season.

Facundo Farias tore his ASL during a match with El Salvador and is now out for the 2024 season. Benjamin Cremaschi suffered a sport hernia injury during the El Salvador game and is out for the next two or three months.

Inter Miami made the playoffs last season, but when they had a healthy Messi, who didn’t miss games playing for Argentina, the team won its first ever Leagues Cup Championship.

For the 2024 season, Inter Miami added a couple of new players, which includes Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez.

In January, Julian Gressel, signed a three year deal with Inter Miami before he won the 2023 MLS cup with Columbus. He’s adjusted to the style of play that the team wants this season during pre-season.

“These games are a balance of, ‘We want to compete and test ourselves,’ as well as, you know, kind of learn and grow, you know, in pre-season,” Gressel said. “So it definitely got a little bit intense because we all want to win. It’s a lot of lessons I think to take and a lot to learn from for us to, you know, to grow.”

Messi could potentially miss six games at DRV PNK Stadium when he plays in international games for Argentina. He could also miss more games when he plays for Argentina during the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics, which starts on July 26.

