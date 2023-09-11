FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer sensation Lionel Messi has netted himself a fancy $10.75 million estate in Fort Lauderdale’s Bay Colony gated community.

The home sprawls over 10,500 square feet, with 10 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage, and a pool that would make any soccer fan dribble with envy.

Team Simpkin, led by Samuel and Donna Simpkin, has partnered with Inter Miami CF since day one, delivering services to athletes, coaches, staff, and their families as the team has grown over the years.

“This is a full circle moment for us,” said Samuel Simpkin, Principal of Team Simpkin of Compass in a press release. “Myself having a soccer background and our team being deeply vested in the Fort Lauderdale community; it is truly an honor to help this organization continue to build its legacy.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.