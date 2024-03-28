FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami signed defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors for the remainder of the Major League Soccer season on Thursday, with a club option to extend the deal for 2025.

The 24-year-old Argentine’s arrival is pending receipt of the required visa, the team said.

“We’re pleased to bring defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Juniors,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He is a skillful young defender that is fit and ready to contribute. Marcelo comes with experience in both domestic and international competitions. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles.”

Weigandt has been part of Boca Juniors’ first team since 2019, helping the club win two Argentine titles, plus three other trophies.

“I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami,” he said.

