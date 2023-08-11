FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Excitement is in the air as Inter Miami fans gather early at DRV PNK Stadium for Friday night’s game against Charlotte, a match that holds high expectations following the team’s recent victories.

Inter Miami’s journey through the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, marked by a narrow win against Dallas, has fueled anticipation among both players and supporters. The upcoming match against Charlotte is anticipated to be a tough challenge, requiring a determined effort to secure a win.

“We have to come out and be ready,” said Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson, emphasizing the team’s focus on high energy and offensive opportunities.

The spotlight on Inter Miami has intensified since Lionel Messi’s debut, which sparked a remarkable turnaround from a losing streak to a winning one. Messi’s presence has not only transformed the team but has left an impact on the entire Major League Soccer.

Reflecting on his role, forward Josef Martínez acknowledges Messi’s influence.

“My role is the same. We have to continue with the hard work and then hopefully we can achieve a positive outcome,” he said.

Confidence is building within the team, with players expressing unity and determination.

“The group is really coming together — training every day with these guys, learning,” said Robinson. “We feel confident going in, and we hope to come out with a victory.”

As Inter Miami seeks to extend its winning streak, the anticipation for the match against Charlotte grows, inching the team closer to the semifinals.

