CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teenager Benjamin Cremaschi scored late in the second half to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Wednesday night, extending a club-record unbeaten run on the road to eight.

Inter Miami (14-3-5) maintained a two-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield race over FC Cincinnati with its fourth straight 2-1 victory despite playing all four without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. The pair, playing for Argentina and Uruguay, respectively, in the Copa America, have accounted for 12 goals apiece and 18 assists — 13 by Messi.

Inter Miami took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on a goal by Robert Taylor with an assist from defender Jordi Alba. Taylor’s fourth score of the season was just the second allowed by Charlotte in the first 30 minutes this season.

Charlotte (9-8-5) pulled even in the 41st minute when Patrick Agyemang used second-year defender Jere Uronen’s fifth assist of the season and career to score his sixth goal. Agyemang had one goal in one start and 12 appearances last season, his first.

That was it until Cremaschi, 19, used passes from defenders Julian Gressel and Alba in the 86th minute to score his third goal of the season. It was the ninth assist for Gressel, who tallied his 100th career goal contribution last time out in a victory over Nashville SC. Alba has seven career assists, all coming this season in 15 starts and 18 appearances. He also has three goals after scoring once in five starts and seven appearances last season, his first in the league.

Agyemang will miss the next match for Charlotte after being tagged with yellow cards during first- and second-half stoppage time.

Drake Callender saved one shot in goal for Inter Miami. Callender, as well as Taylor, are one appearance away from becoming the first Inter Miami players to reach 100 with the club.

Kristijan Kahlina, who leads the league with nine shutouts this season, finished with two saves for Charlotte.

Charlotte was coming off back-to-back away matches and will not play another one at home this month.

Inter Miami takes a 3-2-1 lead in the series.

Inter Miami stays on the road to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Charlotte returns to action on July 13, also on the road at FC Cincinnati.

