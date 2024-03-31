FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suárez scored his fifth goal of the season for Inter Miami and Alonso Martínez scored the first of his career for New York City FC as the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Suárez staked Inter Miami to a 1-0 lead just 15 minutes into the match, scoring on a header with an assist from Julian Gressel off a set piece. Suárez has also assisted on three goals as he continues to carry the scoring load with superstar teammate Lionel Messi out for the past three weeks with a muscle injury. Suárez is tied with the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljic and one behind Lewis Morgan of the New York Red Bulls for the early goals lead.

NYCFC pulled even by halftime when Martínez took a pass from Keaton Parks in the 34th minute and right footed a shot from the right side of the box to the center of the net. Martínez was making his first start and fifth appearance for NYCFC over the past two seasons.

Drake Callender totaled two saves for Inter Miami (3-2-2). Matt Freese saved five shots for NYCFC (1-4-1).

Inter Miami is hoping Messi will return Wednesday for a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series against Monterrey.

New York City returns home to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Inter Miami will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday with Messi’s status for that one also up in the air.

