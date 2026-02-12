FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has a strained left hamstring, an injury that could call into some doubt his availability for the reigning MLS Cup champions’ regular-season opener at LAFC on Feb. 21.

The team announced the injury on Wednesday.

Messi, MLS’ back-to-back reigning MVP, scored a goal in a preseason game in Ecuador last weekend but was subbed out about 12 minutes into the second half — presumably because of the hamstring issue.

“His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days,” Inter Miami said in a statement.

The injury also means that what was supposed to be Inter Miami’s preseason finale will now be played about a week after its MLS opener. Inter Miami will face Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle at Bayamon, Puerto Rico on Feb. 26, with an open practice scheduled as part of that trip as well.

