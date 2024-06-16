CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leonardo Frugis Afonso scored a goal in stoppage time, Julian Gressel added a goal and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Saturday night.

David Ruiz, a 20-year-old midfielder, was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Miami played a man down until the 84th, Tomás Avilés was shown his shown a red card, leaving Miami down two men the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez did not play (international duty) for Miami (11-3-5). The duo is tied for third in MLS with 12 goals apiece this season.

Afonso, on a breakaway, beat defender Jakob Glesnes near the top of the penalty area and, as goalkeeper Oliver Semmle charged off his line, rolled a shot into the net to give Miami a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Philadelphia (4-5-8) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Mikael Uhre gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Uhre slipped behind the defense and ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball played by Glesnes and calmy rolled a shot from a couple yards left of the penalty spot into the net.

Gressel scored his first goal for Miami just after halftime to make it 1-1. The 33-year-old — who signed as a free agent with Miami, his fifth MLS club since 2022, in January — ripped a line-drive half-volley from the center of the area in the 47th minute.

David Ruiz, a 20-year-old midfielder, was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Miami played a man down until the 84th, Tomás Avilés was shown his shown a red card, leaving Miami down two men the rest of the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox