FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Luis Suárez had the game-winning penalty kick, and Inter Miami rallied to beat Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night after losing Lionel Messi to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes.

Jordi Alba had the tying goal on a header the made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time to force the shootout.

Inter Miami then converted all five of its penalty kicks, and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo denied Tomás Badaloni in the third round of the shootout. Suárez hit the winning shot into the top left corner.

Messi was injured around the eighth minute when he fell while being challenged by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. He walked slowly toward the Inter Miami bench before sitting down on the pitch. Trainers came out and worked on his right upper thigh area before he subbed out in the 11th.

Miami played down a man the rest of regulation.

Telasco Segovia put his side ahead 1-0 minute after Messi exited on a feed from Inter Miami newcomer Rodrigo De Paul, who had two assists in just his second match with the club. It was Segovia’s second goal of the tournament.

Badaloni tied it at 1 on a shot that he tapped past Ríos Novo to the bottom left corner in the 33rd.

Ricardo Monreal put the Mexican club ahead on what looked to be the winning score in the 81st before veteran left back Alba snapped a header into the back of the net on De Paul’s free kick.

