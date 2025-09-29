TORONTO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 60th minute and Toronto FC played to its seventh straight draw, a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Saturday.

Toronto (5-13-13) has conceded just six goals during the seven consecutive draws. Toronto is winless in its last nine games at 0-2-7, with its last victory coming on July 16.

Miami (16-6-8), which clinched a playoff spot midweek, came into the game 28 points above Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Tadeo Allende scored in first-half stoppage time for Miami, which had 10 goals in its three previous wins. Jordi Alba’s cross went just over the head of Kosi Thompson and Allende headed it home for his ninth goal.

Mihailovic pulled Toronto even. Richie Laryea got to a Jonathan Osorio pass before it went out of bounds and sent the ball back across the goal for an unmarked Mihailovic to tap in his 10th goal of the season.

Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson made a nice save to deny Lionel Messi’s right-footed shot in the 29th. Johnson denied Messi again in the 44th. There were two more great saves in the second half, including Messi’s free kick from the edge of the box.

Saturday’s game drew an announced crowd of 28,855 for the first sellout of the season for Toronto.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.