CLEVELAND (AP) — Benjamin Cremaschi scored on a diving header in the 30th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday.

The matchup between the lone remaining undefeated teams in Major League Soccer drew 60,614 fans to Huntington Bank Field, a single-game record for a Crew home match and the largest non-NFL event in stadium history.

The match was moved from Columbus to the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns due to the popularity of Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

It is the second time this season and ninth since Messi joined MLS in 2023 that Inter Miami has had a road crowd of at least 60,000.

“He’s the greatest player to play the sport. That’s why he attracts so many people to watch him,” Cremaschi said. “We’re playing away but sometimes we feel at home. I think everything goes away in the moment and we focus on our goal.”

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, center Tristan Thompson and Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were among the crowd.

Inter Miami improved to 5-0-3 while Columbus dropped to 5-1-3.

Oscar Ustari made three diving saves in the second half to keep the shutout intact.

Miami took the lead in the 30th minute when midfielder Marcelo Weigandt sent a crossing pass into the center of the box. Columbus defender Malte Amundsen was step for step with Cremaschi, but the 20-year-old midfielder got to the ball in time and put it past goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for his first goal of the season.

Cremaschi scored in front of Cleveland’s Dawg Pound section, which was filled with Crew supporters.

“It was the only way to get to the ball,” Cremaschi said of diving for the header.

The goal was also the first in 277 minutes scored by a Miami player other than Messi.

Messi had a chance to make it 2-0 during stoppage time in the first half, but was just to the left of the net with a blast from the top of the box.

“It was loud, when you play at home it is your natural fans. I like that we pushed and we reversed the crowd. It was a good experience,” Crew coach Wilfried Nancy said.

