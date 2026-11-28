COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored two minutes into stoppage time and Patrick Schulte finished off a clean sheet as the Columbus Crew knocked defending champions Inter Miami out of the MLS Cup with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Crew stretched their winning streak to eight by outscoring No. 2 seed Inter Miami 4-0 in the sweep. Columbus awaits the winner of the first-round series between third-seeded New England and sixth-seeded Philadelphia.

Schulte finished with three saves — all in the first half — to win a duel with Dayne St. Clair. It was his fifth shutout in 13 postseason starts.

Rodríguez netted his third postseason goal after scoring twice in 11 playoff appearances for New York City FC before joining the Crew this season.

First-year midfielder Abass Zaroury and defender Steven Moreira had assists on the winner. Moreira’s was his second this postseason and his third in 13 playoff matches with the Crew.

St. Clair saved three shots for Inter Miami.

Miami was shut out in back-to-back MLS matches (regular season or playoffs) for the first time since consecutive 1-0 losses at Montreal and to the New York Red Bulls four days later on May 31, 2023.

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