WASHINGTON (AP) — Baltasar Rodríguez scored his first career goal in MLS for Inter Miami in a 1-1 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

D.C. (4-15-9), which is winless in 11 consecutive games, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodríguez, a 22-year-old who made is seventh appearance in MLS, made it 1-1 in the 64th minute. Rodrigo De Paul’s arcing corner kick slipped untouched through the area and skipped twice before Rodríguez bent a first-touch shot from outside the area into the side-net.

Jackson Hopkins scored a goal for the second consecutive game to give D.C. a 1-0 lead in the 13th. The 21-year-old Hopkins, who scored his first career goal in MLS last Saturday in a 1-1 tie with Montreal, put away an arcing first-touch entry pass played by Matti Peltola — off a long clearance —- from the center of the area.

Miami had 64% possession but was outshot 8-4 in the first half and trailed 1-0 at halftime.

Rocco Ríos Novo had a save for Miami (13-5-7).

United’s Christian Benteke served a one-game suspension (yellow card accumulation).

Luis Barraza stopped two shots for D.C. United.

