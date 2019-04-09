Inter Miami CF release proposed renderings for new Miami stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF has released new stadium sketches of its proposed Miami Freedom Park.

The soccer club showed an exciting video for the new designs on Twitter, Tuesday morning.

The video showcased a new, bird-inspired design for the stadium’s roof.

The stadium renderings reflect the soccer club’s colors — pink and black — and show huge screens on the outside of the proposed stadium.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.