Inter Miami CF player tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A player for Inter Miami CF has tested positive for COVID-19 following a round of mandatory testing, the club has announced.

According to the team, the player, who has not been identified, was asymptomatic and has been in isolation after he came into close contact with a person showing mild symptoms.

“Inter Miami’s medical staff is working directly with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player,” the team said in a release.

The club said they are continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding its testing and training guidelines.

MLS plans to restart its season on July 8 with the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

