FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami is set to showcase its 2023 Leagues Cup trophy during a ceremony scheduled for their upcoming MLS home match.

The grand event will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at DRV PNK Stadium as the club goes head-to-head against Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to seize this opportunity and ensure they arrive early to bask in the excitement of the occasion. The event promises to be a highlight for both the club and its dedicated supporters.

The impressive journey to securing the Leagues Cup title ended Saturday night at GEODIS Park in a penalty shootout.

The victory marked a crowning achievement for the team, having won seven consecutive matches en route to clinching the coveted title.

The campaign saw Inter Miami CF defeating opponents such as Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City SC, FC Dallas, Charlotte FC, Philadelphia Union, and culminating in a decisive victory over Nashville SC.

