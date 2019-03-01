Inter Miami CF gives preview to proposed soccer training facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF gave a sneak peak at their proposed soccer training facility they hope to build in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami Beckham United released a video showing their vision for the new Lockhart Stadium Community Park, where they want to pout their training facility.

Lockhart was the home of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

The city will decide what to do with the property. The next city commission meeting is scheduled for March 5.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.