Inter Miami CF begins demolition of Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF has officially started demolition of Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The demolition ceremony was held on Wednesday morning at the abandoned stadium, located at 1350 NW 55th St., where a new 18,000 seat stadium is set to be constructed.

Members of the soccer organization and officials from the City of Fort Lauderdale were in attendance at the event.

The demolition was approved by Fort Lauderdale City Commissioners on April 2 after Inter Miami CF and FXE Futbol entered a bidding war for the property.

The new construction is set to open in 2020 and will also include a training academy, a youth academy and community space.

Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas and David Beckham plan on creating the new stadium as a temporary home for the Inter Miami CF soccer organization while Freedom Park in Miami is under construction.

