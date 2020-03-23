Inter Miami CF alters logo to promote social distancing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF has altered its club logo to promote a message that’s been put out by officials everywhere: social distancing.

In its new logo, the white herons are separated. The original logo showed them interlocked, “representing unity in our community,” the club said in a statement.

“COVID-19 has stopped the world in its tracks and as a result it has never been more important to heed the advice and direction of the authorities to stand for unity and participation in social distancing,” said Inter Miami CF’s VP of Community Engagement Chris Allan.

For now, the team’s first home game will have to wait.

Major League Soccer hopes to continue the season on May 10.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.