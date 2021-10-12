FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s major league soccer team gave a major show of support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Inter Miami CF partnered on Tuesday with AutoNation at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to fill more than 2,000 comfort bags for cancer patients at treatment centers across the nation.

Inside the bags were handwritten messages of hope for people battling the disease.

Two hundred and fifty of the bags were delivered to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.