FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF and car retailer AutoNation teamed up in an effort to drive out cancer.

The soccer team hosted DRV Out Cancer Night in honor of many breast cancer survivors at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night.

The event was held during National Cancer Survivor Month, on the same night as the match between Inter Miami and Minnesota United.

Cancer survivor Denise Wittich had the special honor of singing the national anthem. Wittich is a founder of Pink Angels, one of Memorial Healthcare System’s giving societies, whose mission is to provide a range of services for survivors.

Those in attendance also had a chance to donate funds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Inter Miami won Saturday’s match 2-1.

