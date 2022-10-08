MIAMI (WSVN) - A sign of change is being put up at the home of the Miami Heat.

7Skyforce hovered above the downtown Miami venue, Friday morning, as crews put the parts and electrical equipment in place to illuminate a new FTX logo.

The cryptocurrency exchange bought the naming rights to the arena last summer.

The rooftop logo installation is expected to continue for the next few days.

